President Pezeshkian stresses significance of Iran-Iraq rail transport connectivity

In his remarks, President Pezeshkian stated that accelerating the implementation of this project by the Iraqi government would not only strengthen trade, economic, and cultural relations between the two countries but also facilitate broader connections among regional nations and enhance economic ties.

The president expressed satisfaction with the high level of relations between Iran and Iraq, noting that the continued expansion of these ties could foster enhanced cooperation in security, economic, scientific, and cultural fields, not only bilaterally but also in interactions with other Islamic countries.

Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of regular diplomatic exchanges and visits between officials from both nations, which will increase mutual understanding and create a shared perspective on bilateral, regional, and international issues.

He further stressed the need for unity among Islamic nations, asserting that such cohesion would thwart plots by the United States and the Israeli regime against the region’s peoples.

The connection of the rail transport network was described by Pezeshkian as one of the most important collaborative efforts between Iran and Iraq. He added that the completion of this railway network and the establishment of joint free trade zones would enhance regional security and spur economic growth.

From a broader perspective, Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s commitment to viewing all people of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as brothers, regardless of ethnic or religious divisions. He underscored that the strength and dignity of the Islamic community lie in fostering brotherly ties and avoiding internal conflicts instigated by adversaries.

The Iraqi official expressed his pleasure at meeting with the Iranian president, stating that the security of Iran and Iraq is inseparable. He reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to the security treaty between the two nations and emphasized that the borders between Iran and Iraq should be among the safest in the region.

Al-Araji described the rail network connection as a strategic initiative that would promote economic and political convergence between the two countries, assuring that the Iraqi government firmly supports this project. He also noted that a historic opportunity has arisen for establishing security cooperation among regional countries, which could pave the way for broader economic and political interactions.

Rebar Ahmed Khalid Barzani, Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet the Iranian president and acknowledged the positive impact of President Pezeshkian’s visit to the region on political and public levels. He reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to supporting the stability and security of Iran and emphasized their adherence to the security agreement between the two nations.