President Pezeshkian congratulates Iraqi PM on parliamentary elections

During a telephone conversation with the Iraqi prime minister, the Iranian president expressed hope that in the forthcoming term, relations and cooperation between Iran and Iraq would deepen and become more cordial across all sectors.

President Pezeshkian also emphasized the importance of this electoral process as a testament to the democratic values upheld by the Iraqi people.

Prime Minister al-Sudani, in response, expressed gratitude for President Pezeshkian’s call and warm congratulations, recognizing it as a reflection of the deep and sincere ties between the two nations.

He noted that this election marked the sixth since the political system in Iraq changed in 2003, highlighting its transparency, tranquility, and success throughout the country.

The prime minister pointed out that the most significant achievement of this election was the highest level of public participation since 2015, indicating an increase in trust in Iraq’s political system.

He emphasized that the Iraqi people once again demonstrated their commitment to the democratic experience they have gained. He also expressed hope that the results of this election would positively impact the ongoing development and progress of Iraq in the coming years.

Al-Sudani reiterated his commitment to enhancing bilateral and regional cooperation with their Iranian counterparts in all areas during the upcoming term.