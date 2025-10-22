IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iran, Iraq reaffirm commitment to security pact

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi has called for the full implementation of the Tehran-Baghdad security agreement during a meeting with Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji in Tehran.

General Mousavi emphasized the deep brotherhood between the Iranian and Iraqi nations, saying that the unity of the two peoples remains a source of concern for their adversaries.

He added that the complete enforcement of the bilateral security accord is essential for regional stability and preventing foreign interference.

Al-Araji, heading a high-ranking Iraqi delegation, reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to the agreement and underlined that no country will be allowed to use Iraqi territory to launch actions against Iran or any neighboring state.

He highlighted the close cultural and historical ties between Iran and Iraq, noting that these relations cannot be undermined by external forces.

Referring to recent regional tensions, Al-Araji expressed Iraq’s determination to enhance military, political, and economic cooperation with Iran.

The Kurdish Regional Government’s interior minister, also present at the meeting, confirmed the region’s readiness to implement provisions of the security deal, including the disarmament of anti-Iran militant groups based in northern Iraq.

