Iran’s support pivotal in victory over Daesh: Iraq

Speaking on Sunday at an official ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the US assassination of the two commanders in Baghdad, al-Sudani emphasized that Lieutenant General Soleimani ended his “life of jihad” through martyrdom on Iraqi soil while serving the security of the region.

“The participation and assistance of the martyr Soleimani are far too immense for anyone to deny, to the extent that he concluded his life with martyrdom on Iraqi soil.”

The prime minister addressed the 2020 US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport, describing it as a “heinous crime” and a “blatant violation of national sovereignty.”

He noted that the attack occurred in a civilian area protected by international law and recalled that Iraq’s religious authorities had characterized the strike as “brutal aggression.”

Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to ending the mission of the US-led International Coalition.

He stressed that Iraqi forces are set to take over the Ain al-Asad airbase in Al-Anbar province in the coming days.

He also highlighted other sovereign milestones, including ending the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq.

Al-Sudani issued a warning regarding current regional tensions, stating that the “Zionist regime” seeks to implement “evil plans” in the Middle East.

He asserted that Iraq remains the “cornerstone of stability” in the region and must be protected from such threats.

Abdul Latif Rashid, the president of Iraq, also delivered a speech at the ceremony, stressing that the martyred commanders took firm steps toward strengthening the security and stability of the country, as well as reinforcing a unique democracy in the region.

Rashid expressed appreciation and gratitude for the ‘heroic role’ of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and the steadfastness of Gen. Soleimani alongside the Iraqi people.

“The heroic stances of the martyrs of the security forces in confronting the most well-equipped terrorist groups form the current foundation and pillars of the country.”

The Iraqi president emphasized, “It is the national and moral responsibility of us all not to forget these great sacrifices and to strengthen and preserve them in the memory of future generations.”