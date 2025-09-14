Iran’s police chief meets Iraqi interior minister in Baghdad

General Radan, who arrived in the Iraqi capital with a delegation, was officially received by al-Shammari earlier in the day.

The meeting focused on expanding joint efforts in combating organized crime, drug trafficking, and terrorism, as well as enhancing intelligence exchange between the two countries.

According to officials, the talks aimed to reinforce coordination between Tehran and Baghdad on regional security issues amid shared challenges along their borders.

Both sides emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation in countering cross-border threats and ensuring stability in the region.

The visit underscores the growing security partnership between Iran and Iraq, which has expanded in recent years to include joint mechanisms for border management and combating illicit activities.