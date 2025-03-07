Mobile cafés in Iran: Where nostalgia meets modern experience

By repurposing old buses and vintage vehicles into charming, on-the-go eateries, these mobile hubs are redefining how people experience coffee and casual dining.

These roving cafés, often stationed in public spaces like parks, streets, and markets, have become beloved gathering spots in Iran.

Their creative designs and cozy atmospheres foster a sense of community, making them a hit among urban dwellers seeking both comfort and novelty.

More than just a nostalgic nod to the past, these mobile ventures are proving to be successful business models.

They combine the allure of retro aesthetics with modern convenience, offering customers a unique experience while tapping into the growing demand for innovative dining concepts.

More in pictures…