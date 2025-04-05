Iran to showcase over 100 technological advancements on National Nuclear Technology Day

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Eslami, who also heads the AEOI, revealed on Saturday the organization maintained its rapid pace of development throughout the past Persian year, matching the previous year’s output despite international sanctions.

Among the highlights to be unveiled are significant strides in the nuclear fuel cycle, where exploration and extraction activities doubled compared to the prior year.

Significant progress occurred in multiple cutting-edge fields, according to Eslami. The country’s nuclear medicine program developed new generations of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, while quantum technology research produced advances in computing, communications and sensor systems.

Additional achievements in plasma and laser technologies will be displayed, though specific details remain undisclosed.

Eslami credited Iran’s scientific workforce for maintaining technological momentum and expressed confidence in continued progress, citing government support for the nuclear program.

The organization now produces over 60 radiopharmaceuticals domestically, reducing import needs while expanding medical capabilities.