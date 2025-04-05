Iranian President: US behavior contradicts its call for negotiations

Speaking on Saturday during a meeting with citizens, officials, and members of Iran’s Parliament, President Pezeshkian addressed the US, stating: “If you seek negotiations, then why the threats?”

He added today, America humiliates the entire world and this behavior is at odds with its call for talks.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran’s foreign policy prioritizes engagement with other nations on equal footing, adding: “The Islamic Republic of Iran is open to dialogue, but not under threats from one side while the other demands negotiations.”

He further highlighted the importance of unity among domestic political factions, asserting:”If we avoid internal strife, foreign plots will fail.”

In another part of his remarks, the president reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to address citizens’ livelihood challenges, noting: “The economic situation remains difficult, but this year, we must intensify efforts in productivity and economic revitalization. Iran has abundant resources—if we shift our approach to problem-solving, we can overcome these issues.”