Iranian president meets famous actor Ali Nasirian on World Theater Day 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has met with veteran Iranian actor Ali Nasirian on the occasion of Nowruz and the World Theater Day. 

The meeting happened at Mr. Nasirian’s home in Tehran. Pezeshkian said he’s an arts enthusiast but his challenges are so numerous that he rarely finds time to go to theater or cinema.

Nasirian presented a historical overview of theater performances in Iran during this meeting and criticized negative perceptions of the performing arts, saying they accuse us of pessimism, but the truth is that theater’s duty is to depict problems and weaknesses.

He described art as a necessity for society and said people’s needs extend beyond bread and water and they require spiritual nourishment as well.

Nasirian noted that bad news from wars and crises has left people spiritually parched while theater and cinema can soothe the public’s psyche. The famous Iranian actor also said art and culture are part of the Iranians’ identity and serve as a lifeline for respiration.

At the end of the meeting, Nasiri told President Pezeshkian, “We had a good time in your presence…you are a problem-solver and I hope the country’s problems are resolved at your hands”.

