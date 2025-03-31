Human error, transport company violations confirmed in Kerman deadly bus crash, southern Iran

The accident occurred Sunday evening on the Kerman-Mashhad highway when a bus overturned. Of the 60 passengers onboard, 14 died at the scene, while 46 were injured, according to Kerman’s emergency services.

Mohammad Ali Talebi, the governor of Kerman, extended condolences to the victims’ families and acknowledged “infrastructure shortcomings” in the province’s road network.

However, he stressed that “human error and clear violations by the transport company” were the primary causes, calling for “serious follow-up by judicial and regulatory authorities.”

Rescue teams transferred the injured passengers to a hospital.

The crash has renewed scrutiny over road safety and transport operator compliance in Iran, where aging infrastructure and regulatory lapses frequently contribute to accidents.