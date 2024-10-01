Death toll from floods in southern Iran rises to 15, including 7 children

According to the head of the Red Crescent Society of Kerman Province, Reza Fallah, the bodies of 15 individuals have been recovered.

Fallah provided an update on the rescue operations, stating that as of Wednesday morning, the bodies of the deceased, including 7 women, 7 children, and a man, were retrieved by Red Crescent rescuers.

The search operation for other missing individuals continues.

Fallah noted that dozens of rescue personnel from the adjacent cities of Anbarabad, Kahnuj, Jiroft, Sarduieh, Bam, and the provincial capital are actively involved in the search and rescue operations at the site of the incident.

The disaster follows several days of heavy rainfall that caused the river to overflow, leading to widespread devastation in the region.

The sudden surge of water inundated homes, swept away vehicles, and disrupted daily life in Jiroft and surrounding areas.

The local authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines to prevent further casualties.