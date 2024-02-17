Saturday, February 17, 2024
Man killing 12 family members in southeast Iran shot dead by police

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

A 30-year-old man who had killed 12 of his family members in the southeastern Iranian province of Kerman has been gunned down in a police operation intended to apprehend him.

Police had launched a manhunt for the man after he escaped following the killing spree.

The assailant had killed a dozen of his family members, including his father, brother and sister-in-law, with a Kalashnikov due to family feud.

