Iran: Kerman terror attack caused by those using terrorism as tool for their objectives

Speaking at a weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday, Kanaani strongly condemned Wednesday’s two explosions in Kerman by the Daesh terrorist group that killed 91 people and injured hundreds of others.

“The incident showed that terrorism is a pervasive peril to all governments and nations. Those who use terrorism as a tool to reach their objectives should be held accountable and bear responsibility for supporting terrorist movements,” he added.

The diplomat also said that the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group has served the interests of the Zionist regime, highlighting confessions about the US’s role in the creation of the ominous phenomenon.

He further emphasized that Iran’s intelligence forces have shown that they are capable of ensuring the security of the nation amid a wave of instability in the region.

Regarding Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, the Iranian diplomat said that firstly, the West needs to stop providing Israel with political and security support.

Secondly, he continued, the capacities of international mechanisms and the United Nations Security Council should be used to end Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Kanaani also said that Iran believes in the rights of the Palestinian people in defiance of threats by some parties promoting unfair solutions in favor of the Zionist regime.

“We believe that Iran’s initiative can … end the Palestinian crisis. We believe that the [Israeli] occupation is Palestine’s major issue and that it must be resolved,” he added.

Iran has long proposed a referendum with the participation of all the original inhabitants of the Palestinian lands and their descendants as an ultimate solution to the long-running conflict in Palestine.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that the Israeli war on Gaza could “metastasize” to the wider West Asia.

Commenting on the remarks, Kanaani said, “If the crimes of the Zionist regime are not prevented, the scope of the war will expand. If we are witnessing the spread of the war in the region, it is the outcome of the US’s negligence toward this concern.”

He further stressed that regional issues are related to the governments and nations of the region and that Washington plays a destructive role in this regard.

Kan’ani also described recent incidents in the Red Sea as “an outcome of the situation in Palestine.”

“The cause is the occupation and the war that is being waged against the oppressed people of Gaza with US support over the past three months. The war has had consequences in the region and if it goes on, the consequences will continue.”

Israel waged the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 22,835 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 58,416 others.