Iran arrests senior Daesh militant in Alborz

General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi said Mohammad Zaker, alias Ramesh, who is a top leader of terrorist group’s operations was nabbed in Mahdasht.

The police spokesman said the police had Ramesh and his team on their radar and acted on a “timely tip-off” by a citizen.

The senior police official said the individuals “were placed in the police intelligence net in two separate operations,” adding the police caught them after shooting at their car.

Meanwhile, eight other people who were accompanying the terrorists were also arrested, the police official further said, adding details will be announced later.

General Montazer al-Mahdi said the terrorist group was planning to carry out a suicide attack on Eid al-Fitr, a festivity which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, expected to fall on Wednesday.

The arrest comes days after Iranian intelligence forces nabbed two members of the Daesh Khorasan terrorist group in the holy shrine city of Qom, south of Tehran.

In recent years, Iran has been targeted by a couple of terrorist attacks by Daesh, which reared its head in Iraq and Syria, but spread to other parts of the region and beyond. However, it was militarily defeated in 2017.