Iranian interior ministry: 10 terrorist groups eliminated

Emphasizing the continuous efforts of security forces, Seyyed Majid Mirahmadi, the deputy Minister of the Interior, explained that sometimes information is withheld to the public in order to maintain societal psychological security.

He outlined the offensive stance of the Islamic Republic against terrorist groups, citing the recent targeting of the terrorists’ hideouts in Idlib, Syria, by the Iranian forces.

He identified the United States and the Zionist regime as supporters of terrorists.

Mirahmadi described the Zionist regime of Israel as the head of the Daesh terrorist group.

94 people were killed and hundreds injured in twin bomb blasts in Kerman, claimed by the Daesh terror group.

Following the explosions, Iran pounded Daesh and Israel-affiliated bases in Iraq and Syria.