Pezeshkian to Haniyeh: Palestinians will certainly achieve victory against Israel

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a message that he addressed to Haniyeh on Wednesday as means of responding to the Palestinian resistance movement leader’s earlier congratulation of his victory in the Islamic Republic’s run-off presidential vote.

“I am certain that, under the aegis of the resisting people of Palestine and the oppressed and strong Gaza’s historic steadfastness, and the heroic diligence of the fighters of the Palestinian resistance in the ongoing war, triumph and divine victory will be awarded to dear Palestine,” he wrote.

The regime has been waging the war since October 7 following Al-Aqsa Storm, a retaliatory operation by Gaza’s resistance movements, during which hundreds were taken captive.

The war has so far claimed the lives of at least 38,200 Palestinians, most of them women, children, and adolescents.

Gaza’s resistance groups have pledged to defend the coastal sliver with all their resources, asserting that it would be impossible to eliminate the resistance from the Palestinian territory’s rule.

Pezeshkian also pledged “all-out support” on the part of the Islamic Republic for the oppressed Palestinian nation “until realization of all of its ideals and rights as well as liberation of the noble al-Quds” from Israeli occupation.

The support, he noted, was in line with the “lofty goals” of the country’s Islamic Revolution and within the framework of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini’s ideals and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s directives.