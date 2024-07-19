Police officer killed in terrorist attack in southeastern Iran

In a statement, the police said the armed terrorists started shooting out from a sedan in Saravan on Thursday night which left one dead and another wounded.

The police officer killed in the terrorist attack was identified as Captain Mahmoud Motahhari. He succumbed to his injuries at a medical center.

Following the incident, security forces chased the assailants according to protocols in order to avoid putting the citizens in harm’s way. The search operation for the perpetrators is ongoing.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but it bears the hallmarks of previous armed raids by Pakistan-based so-called Jaish al-Adl group.

The region has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks by the separatist group in recent months.

On April 9, at least five Iranian police officers were killed in an attack by the terrorist group in Sistan and Baluchestan.

On January 16, Iranian armed forces targeted the group’s major bastions in Pakistan’s border province of Balochistan in a missile and drone operation, which caused a spat between the two neighboring countries.