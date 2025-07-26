Saturday, July 26, 2025
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Death toll in southeast Iran terrorist attack rises to six, 22 injured

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

Iranian authorities have released new details about the deadly terrorist attack near the Zahedan courthouse in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province on Saturday morning, confirming six fatalities and 22 injuries, most of whom were civilians.

According to official statements from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and provincial judiciary officials three assailants, affiliated with Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, armed with grenades and wearing explosive vests, attempted to storm the courthouse but were stopped by security forces before entering the building.
A gunfight broke out outside the complex, during which the attackers opened fire on civilians.

According to provincial judicial chief Mojtaba Mohebi Rad, most casualties were ordinary citizens. Three security personnel were also reported killed in the line of duty.

Tragically, among the dead are a baby less than one year old and a woman believed to be a 60-year-old Baluch, whose identity remains unconfirmed. The child’s mother was among the wounded.

Of the 22 injured, several were treated on-site for stress and trauma, while others were transferred to hospitals. Some remain in critical condition.

Authorities say all three terrorists were neutralized. The situation in Zahedan is now under control, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

