Two local Basij members killed in terrorist attack in southeastern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Quds Headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces announced on Sunday that two local Basij members were martyred following a terrorist attack on the Khash–Zahedan road in southeastern Iran.

According to a statement, the attack occurred near Eskelabad when armed members of terrorist groups ambushed the vehicle of Mohammadreza Shahouzehi, a local tribal leader, during a patrol of the security zone.

The two Basij volunteers, identified as Esmaeil Shavarzi and Mokhtar Shahouzehi, both Sunni locals participating in the regional security plan, sustained severe injuries during the assault and later succumbed to their wounds despite extensive medical efforts.

The Quds Headquarters condemned the attack and emphasized that such “terrorist acts will not weaken the determination of local security forces and the people of the region to preserve peace and stability.”

The border province of Sistan and Baluchestan has in recent years witnessed sporadic attacks by militant groups, mostly based in neighboring Pakistan, targeting security personnel involved in maintaining regional security as well as civilians.

