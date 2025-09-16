Two police officers killed in armed attack in southeastern Iran

The attack took place on Tuesday morning along the Khash-Zahedan road, near Sib and Suran county. Gunmen ambushed the vehicle carrying members of the local police force, firing multiple rounds before fleeing the scene.

Officials described the incident as a “terrorist attack” targeting security personnel.

“Unfortunately, two of our officers lost their lives in this brutal assault, and one more sustained injuries,” the provincial police confirmed in a statement.

Security forces launched an immediate operation to track down the attackers, though no group has yet claimed responsibility.

The province, located near Iran’s borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, has witnessed sporadic violence in recent years involving separatist militants, extremist groups, and cross-border smugglers.

Authorities vowed to continue pursuing those behind the attack.