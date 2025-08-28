Iranian security forces discover explosives workshop linked to terrorist cell in Iranshahr

Brigadier General Mohammadreza Eshaqi, the provincial police commander, said the discovery was made during a follow-up operation after a major raid on Wednesday that targeted a militant cell.

During the operation, authorities seized 64 homemade electric detonators, 24 remote-control receivers, five hand grenades, two 40-millimeter grenades, five kilograms of homemade explosives, 11 wireless remote devices, 140 meters of explosive fuse, two reflective vests, one ready-to-detonate bomb, and various firearms and ammunition.

Eshaqi said the cell had planned to attack economic infrastructure, carry out explosions in crowded public areas, and destabilize the province by inciting fear and unrest.

The operation followed coordinated actions by the Quds Headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Iranshahr, Khash, and Saravan, where 13 militants were killed in clashes with security forces.

The region has been the scene of fierce fighting between Iranian security forces and militants, mostly based on Pakistan. The terrorist attacks has claimed many civilian lives in recent months.