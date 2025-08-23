Iranian envoy urges UN chief, UNSC to condemn terror attack on police

Iravani made the appeal on Friday in identical letters addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and rotating UN Security Council President Eloy Alfaro de Alba, while emphasizing that any double standards or selective approach in condemning terrorism is unacceptable and only undermines the credibility of the Security Council.

Earlier in the day, five members of the Iranian law enforcement forces were killed in a terror attack. The terrorists targeted two police patrol units in the Daman District of Iranshahr County as the security forces were on duty.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the assailants, who escaped the scene after the shooting attack.

Iravani pointed out that the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group has openly and unequivocally claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

This crime follows another vicious terrorist attack on July 26, when three armed assailants from the Jaish al-Adl militant outfit attacked the Sistan and Balouchestan provincial courthouse in Zahedan, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations said.

In that deliberate attack against civilians, six innocent individuals, including a mother and her six-month-old baby, tragically lost their lives and 24 others sustained injuries, he continued.

“These appalling crimes, which have deliberately targeted law enforcement officers, civilians, and even children, are a flagrant violation of international law, including international humanitarian law. They expose once again the inhumane, terrorist, and extremist nature of the Jaish al-Adl and the serious threat it poses to peace and security in the region,” Iravani stressed.

The senior Iranian diplomat further noted that the terrorist group continues to operate with links to and support from Daesh-Khorasan (Daseh-K) Takfiri terror outfit as well as foreign sponsors in blatant impunity.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the Security Council and the UN secretary-general to condemn this heinous terrorist act in the strongest possible terms and without any ambiguity,” Iravani stated.

“Any double standards or selective approach in condemning terrorism is unacceptable and only undermines the credibility of the Security Council,” he said, adding, “Furthermore, those who provide support, shelter, or any facilitation to such terrorist groups bear full responsibility for their crimes and must be held fully accountable.”