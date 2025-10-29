IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Iranian forces eliminate Jaish al-Adl terrorist cell behind attack in southeast

By IFP Editorial Staff
Security forces in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province have dismantled a terrorist cell affiliated with the militant group Jaish al-Adl, responsible for the killing of ten police officers in the Goharkuh area of Taftan County in November last year.

According to local authorities on Wednesday, the operation was described as “swift and complex,” leading to the capture of several members of the group in their hideout.

The detainees confessed to receiving training in Pakistan and participating in the ambush that targeted two police patrols returning from a mission.

Officials said the attackers planted an explosive trap and opened fire on the vehicles, resulting in the deaths of ten officers, including Colonel Nematollah Nouri, the Goharkuh station commander.

One arrested member, identified as Younes Dahmarde, said the nine-member team used two vehicles to carry out the assault. Investigators confirmed that the group had been in contact with handlers abroad via encrypted communications.

The operation’s success, officials added, was made possible by intelligence provided by local residents, underscoring the region’s determination to resist terrorist activity and maintain security.

