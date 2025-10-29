Iranian forces eliminate Jaish al-Adl terrorist cell behind attack in southeast

According to local authorities on Wednesday, the operation was described as “swift and complex,” leading to the capture of several members of the group in their hideout.

The detainees confessed to receiving training in Pakistan and participating in the ambush that targeted two police patrols returning from a mission.

Officials said the attackers planted an explosive trap and opened fire on the vehicles, resulting in the deaths of ten officers, including Colonel Nematollah Nouri, the Goharkuh station commander.

One arrested member, identified as Younes Dahmarde, said the nine-member team used two vehicles to carry out the assault. Investigators confirmed that the group had been in contact with handlers abroad via encrypted communications.

The operation’s success, officials added, was made possible by intelligence provided by local residents, underscoring the region’s determination to resist terrorist activity and maintain security.