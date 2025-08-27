IRGC says neutralized terrorists in Southeastern Iran

The IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base announced its servicemen have conducted the anti-terror operations in cooperation with the Intelligence Ministry forces.

A total of 13 terrorists have been killed and several others arrested in the joint operations carried out in the early hours of Wednesday in Iranshahr, Khash and Saravan.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FARAJA) stated that the perpetrators of a recent fatal attack on a Police base in Iranshahr city in the southeastern province have been eliminated.

General Saeed Montazeralmahdi noted his colleagues have carried out a successful operation in cooperation with the security and intelligence organizations early Wednesday, killing 8 terrorists involved in a recent raid that resulted in the martyrdom of Police personnel at the ‘Daman’ Police station in Iranshahr.

The spokesperson added that a significant cache of weapons and ammunition was confiscated from the terrorists, including items stolen from the police station.

On August 22, armed assailants ambushed two police patrol units along the Khash-Iranshahr road in Sistan and Balouchestan province. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of five police officers. The terrorists fled the scene following the attack.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the assault that occurred in the Daman district of Iranshahr.