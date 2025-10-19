IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Trusted Baluch community leader shot dead in southeastern Iran; IRGC vows response

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mulla Kamal Salahi Zehi, a respected local mediator and vocal supporter of the Islamic Republic, was shot dead on Sunday in a public square in Iranshahr, Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

Local sources reported that unidentified armed groups carried out the attack.

Salahi Zehi had played a visible role in resolving tribal disputes and was described by authorities as a defender of the state who opposed “anti-national and mercenary” currents.

His killing follows a string of recent targeted attacks against Sunni tribal figures in the province.

The IRGC’s Quds Corps released a statement condemning the murders, saying perpetrators “will soon be brought to justice” and promising a decisive security response.

The statement added that such attacks “will not undermine the exemplary unity of Shia and Sunni communities in Sistan and Baluchestan.”

Provincial security forces have launched an investigation.

