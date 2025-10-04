IFP ExclusiveJudiciary

Iran executes six convicted of terrorism in Khuzestan province

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has executed six men who were convicted of carrying out deadly attacks and bombings in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, according to the judiciary’s media center.

The executions were carried out at dawn on Saturday after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentences, officials said.

The men were identified as members of a “separatist terrorist group” who had links with Israel.

According to the judiciary, the group was responsible for a series of armed attacks and explosions that targeted security forces and civilians in recent years.

The six were accused of involvement in the killings of several law enforcement officers. They also confessed to planting bombs, bombing a gas station in Khorramshahr, and attacking banks, military centers, and mosques.

Authorities said the network had received support from foreign entities and maintained direct contact with Israeli operatives.
Officials added that the group’s actions had repeatedly endangered public safety and disrupted stability in the southern province.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks