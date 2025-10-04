Iran executes six convicted of terrorism in Khuzestan province

The executions were carried out at dawn on Saturday after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentences, officials said.

The men were identified as members of a “separatist terrorist group” who had links with Israel.

According to the judiciary, the group was responsible for a series of armed attacks and explosions that targeted security forces and civilians in recent years.

The six were accused of involvement in the killings of several law enforcement officers. They also confessed to planting bombs, bombing a gas station in Khorramshahr, and attacking banks, military centers, and mosques.

Authorities said the network had received support from foreign entities and maintained direct contact with Israeli operatives.

Officials added that the group’s actions had repeatedly endangered public safety and disrupted stability in the southern province.