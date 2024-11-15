Four terrorists killed, six arrested in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan

Major General Ahmad Shafaei said that following a public report regarding the presence of some terrorist elements in Rask, a group of anti-terror forces was dispatched to the area, and a shootout ensued, leading to the killing of four terrorists, including three foreign nationals.

General Shafaei added that six more terrorists were arrested, while three Iranian forces with the IRGC’s local Quds Base were martyred.

The military exercise is being conducted by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Force, the General Intelligence Department of Sistan and Baluchestan, as well as popular forces.

The military spokesman added that following the shootout in Rask, the area was cleared of terrorists.General Shafaei earlier reassured that the military operation will continue in the region until the elimination of all terrorists, who are mainly non-Iranian mercenaries backed by the Israeli regime.