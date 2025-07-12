IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Three Iranian police officers killed following terrorist attack in Chabahar

By IFP Editorial Staff
Shiraz Shah Cheragh Terror Attack

Three police officers who were injured in a terrorist attack in the southeastern Iranian city of Chabahar on Friday, have succumbed to their wounds, according to an official statement by the Sistan and Baluchestan Police Information Center.

The statement confirmed the deaths of the three officers who were critically injured during a confrontation with members of a terrorist group targeting a police patrol in the southern port city.

The attack occurred when members of an armed militant group engaged police forces in Chabahar, a strategic city along the Makran coast.

According to the report, one of the attackers was killed and another injured during the clash.

Security officials stated that the assailants were pursued by special police units and surrounded shortly after the attack.

Armed militants across the border in Pakistan, mainly affiliated with the Jaish al-Adl group, occasionally stage terrorist attacks in the region, targeting both civilians and military personnel.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks