Three Iranian police officers killed following terrorist attack in Chabahar

The statement confirmed the deaths of the three officers who were critically injured during a confrontation with members of a terrorist group targeting a police patrol in the southern port city.

The attack occurred when members of an armed militant group engaged police forces in Chabahar, a strategic city along the Makran coast.

According to the report, one of the attackers was killed and another injured during the clash.

Security officials stated that the assailants were pursued by special police units and surrounded shortly after the attack.

Armed militants across the border in Pakistan, mainly affiliated with the Jaish al-Adl group, occasionally stage terrorist attacks in the region, targeting both civilians and military personnel.