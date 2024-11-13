Iran says 4 Israeli-backed terrorists killed, 7 injured in anti-terror operation

The spokesman for the military exercise “Security Martyrs”, Major General Ahmad Shafaei, stated on Wednesday that five terrorists also surrendered during the past 48 hours.

The drill is being carried out by the Quds base of the IRGC Ground Force in Sistan and Baluchestan province, aimed at purging the region of foreign-backed terrorists, particularly the so-called Jaish Al-Adl terror group. The provincial intelligence forces, Law Enforcement Command, and popular units are also participating in the anti-terror campaign.

The spokesman added that the exercise is ongoing with the aim of ensuring lasting security in the region and will continue until all declared objectives are achieved.