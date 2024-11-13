Media WireSecurity

Iran says 4 Israeli-backed terrorists killed, 7 injured in anti-terror operation

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Army

An Iranian official has announced that four mercenary terrorists affiliated with the Zionist regime were killed and seven others were injured during an anti-terror operation conducted by the regional base of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in Southeastern part of the country.

The spokesman for the military exercise “Security Martyrs”, Major General Ahmad Shafaei, stated on Wednesday that five terrorists also surrendered during the past 48 hours.

The drill is being carried out by the Quds base of the IRGC Ground Force in Sistan and Baluchestan province, aimed at purging the region of foreign-backed terrorists, particularly the so-called Jaish Al-Adl terror group. The provincial intelligence forces, Law Enforcement Command, and popular units are also participating in the anti-terror campaign.

The spokesman added that the exercise is ongoing with the aim of ensuring lasting security in the region and will continue until all declared objectives are achieved.

