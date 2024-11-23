Dozens of terrorists killed, arrested in Iran’s southeast

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Brigadier General Ahmad Shafaei stated that Operation Security Martyrs, conducted by the Quds Base of the IRGC Ground Forces, which began on October 27, will continue as long as necessary.

“Since the beginning of the exercise, 26 members of terrorist teams have been killed, over 50 arrested, and 12 have surrendered,” he gave an update.

General Shafaei noted that the primary goal of the move is to enhance the readiness of the operational units and ensure security of the region, not the number of casualties or arrests.

After several IRGC members were killed in terrorist attacks in Goharkouh area of Taftan, the operation expanded to include areas such as Zahedan, Taftan, and parts of Khash, with potential extensions to other regions if necessary, the spokesperson said.

Expressing gratitude to the people of the province, General Shafaei highlighted the importance of intelligence gathered from the local community in the success of the operations.