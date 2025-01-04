Iran strongly condemns terror attack in US

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei delivered the condemnation in a statement on Friday.

On New Year’s Day, a truck driver plowed his vehicle into a crowd in New Orleans in the state of Louisiana, causing the fatalities and injuring more than 30 others.

Baqaei reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s principled position of denouncing terrorism in all its forms and representations no matter the place of its perpetration and those behind it.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman condoled with the survivors.

The suspect was identified by the FBI as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US citizen from Texas state and a US military veteran.

A Daesh flag was located in the vehicle he drove, which appeared to be rented, in addition to weapons and a suspected improvised explosive device (IED).

Jabbar was “100% inspired” by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS or ISIL), the FBI confirmed on Thursday. He supposedly recorded a series of videos in which he pledged allegiance to the group, CNN reported on the same day, citing multiple officials.