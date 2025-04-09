EU welcomes Iran-US negotiations

“We take note of the announced talks between the U.S. and Iran. Any development increasing the chances of a diplomatic outcome goes into the right direction, and we would welcome it,” the spokesperson told IRNA’s correspondent in London on condition of anonymity.

“We reiterate our commitment to a diplomatic solution which is the only sustainable way to address Iran’s nuclear program, as stressed by the High Representative at the United Nations Security Council recently,” the official added.

The spokesperson also stressed the need for “a multilateral approach” and confirmed that the E.U. maintains “direct channels of communication with Iran.”

Iranian and American officials are expected to hold their first round of indirect talks in Oman on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who will lead the Iranian delegation, said on Tuesday that a deal could be within reach if the U.S. comes to the table with a genuine will to negotiate an agreement.

President Donald Trump, who withdrew the U.S. from a previous deal with Iran during his first term, has said he prefers direct talks with Iran and has threatened to bomb the country if no deal is reached.

Tehran has ruled out direct negotiations under pressure and threats.