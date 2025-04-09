China calls on US to show ‘sincerity’ on Iranian nuclear issue

“As the country that unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and contributed to the current situation, the US should show political sincerity, uphold the spirit of mutual respect, engage in dialogue and consultation and stop the wrongdoing of threatening and exerting maximum pressure,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

The statement from Beijing came after US President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington would engage in direct “very high-level” talks with Iran about Tehran’s nuclear program, adding that the talks are “in Iran’s best interests.”

But Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted that the talks would be though a mediator.

“Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks,” he wrote on X.

“It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America’s court.”

Russia, China and Iran held a two-day talk in Moscow on Iran’s nuclear program. Beijing hosted similar talks at the level of vice foreign ministerial level last month.

Beijing also encouraged a solution through political and diplomatic ways, “under the current situation, parties of the Iranian nuclear issue should make joint efforts, enhance dialogue and communication and avoid escalation,” said Lin.

“China will continue to maintain communication with relevant parties, promote peace talks and work for a diplomatic settlement that accommodates parties’ legitimate concerns so as to uphold the international non-proliferation regime and to keep the Middle East peaceful and stable,” he added.

Trump has threatened military action against Iran if a deal cannot be reached and repeated Monday that Tehran “is going to be in great danger” if the talks fail.