Russia welcomes US-Iran negotiations on nuclear program

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Moscow views the developments positively.

“We are aware that certain contacts, both direct and indirect, are planned in Oman. Naturally, this is something we can only welcome, as it may help de-escalate tensions surrounding Iran,” he added.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced upcoming direct talks with Iran, saying a meeting “almost at the highest level” was scheduled for Saturday. He expressed cautious optimism about reaching an agreement, adding that “no one wants the opposite.”

But Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that Tehran and Washington will hold “indirect high-level talks” in Oman on Saturday.

“Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks,” Araghchi posted on X on Tuesday morning.

“It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America’s court,” he stated.