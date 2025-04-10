IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Top Iranian MP: Negotiating team in Oman will act based on natl. interests

By IFP Editorial Staff

As indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. are scheduled to take place in Oman on Saturday, a senior Iranian lawmaker emphasized that the country’s negotiating team will act strictly in line with national interests and that Iran’s defensive capabilities remain a vital backing for diplomacy.

Ebrahim Azizi, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, stated that the Foreign Ministry and the negotiation team are committed to upholding the rights of the Iranian people through principled engagement.

He added that if the initial stages of dialogue proceed positively, a structured framework for future negotiations may be established.

Referring to the upcoming indirect talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Trump’s special envoy, Azizi stressed that Iran will not accept pressure or threats alongside diplomatic negotiations. “There can be no talks under duress,” he asserted.

Azizi also underlined the strategic role of Iran’s military strength in shaping diplomatic outcomes.

He stressed that the country’s armed forces have long supported the values of the Islamic Revolution and will continue to provide the foundation for Iran’s foreign policy stance.

