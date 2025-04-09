Speculations, cautious optimism rife in Iran prior to nuclear talks with US in Muscat

In an editorial on Wednesday, Javan advised “In exchange, Iran seeks the complete removal of sanctions and an end to overt US support for opposition groups.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi confirmed on Tuesday the commencement of ‘indirect’ negotiations with the US.

Javan wrote, while missile programs remain off the table, regional dynamics are likely to be discussed, with Iran reiterating its stance against proxy forces and urging the US to engage directly with regional actors.

Former Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed optimism, stating that a mutually beneficial agreement is achievable if both sides demonstrate commitment and capability.

Meanwhile, domestic debates continue, with figures like Abbas Abdi highlighting the role of hardline factions in seeking to divert the negotiations.

In an editorial in E’temad daily, Abdi criticized the disproportionate influence of these groups, emphasizing their reliance on state resources and limited public support.

The upcoming talks hold significant implications for Iran’s international relations and internal political landscape amid dire economic situation, according to him.