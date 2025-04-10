AEOI Chief: Nuclear power can resolve Iran’s energy imbalances

He emphasized the AEOI’s capacity to turn scientific knowledge into technology and consumer-ready products through an indigenous innovation cycle.

Describing the AEOI as a leading organization in domestic research and innovation, Eslami said the institution has matured into a reliable body capable of producing around 150 technological and scientific achievements annually.

He went on to say that in 2023, 156 new accomplishments were registered, including cutting-edge technologies in nuclear medicine, agriculture, and industry.

Eslami referred to the organization’s strategic roadmap unveiled in 2022, noting that its implementation has led to sustained progress. Highlighting recent advances, he said that during this year’s National Nuclear Technology Day, seven new nuclear achievements were unveiled—three of which are advanced radiopharmaceuticals on par with global standards.

Eslami stressed that these technologies are already improving public life and underscored nuclear power’s long-term strategic role in ensuring energy security and national development.