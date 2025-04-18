Terrorist ringleader killed in security operation in southeastern Iran

The operation, part of the ongoing “Martyrs of Security” drills, targeted militants in the Kourin district of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Vali Mohammad Shahbakhsh, described as a key figure in last year’s terrorist attacks, was eliminated in the pre-dawn raid on Friday.

Forces from the Quds Operational Base, Intelligence Ministry, and law enforcement carried out the mission with local support. Authorities seized multiple weapons and ammunition caches during the operation.

One security member was martyred in the clashes, according to Tasnim News Agency.

The separatist Jaish al-Adl group, which operates from neighboring Pakistan, has been behind multiple deadly attacks against Iranian security personnel and civilians in Sistan-Baluchestan province.