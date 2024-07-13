Iranian Intelligence Ministry says it has dealt heavy blows to terrorists 

The ministry added that dozens of terrorists and their support agents and suppliers of weapons and ammunition were arrested and 560 weapons, 41895 rounds of ammunition, 9 ready-made bombs and significant amounts of bomb precursors were discovered, defused and seized.

It added that the geographical areas that were top priorities for carrying out operations by brutal terrorists were mainly the provinces of Tehran, Alborz, Qazvin, Khorasan Razavi, Fars, Sistan and Balouchestan, Hormozgan and Bushehr. According to the Intelligence Ministry’s statement, a number of terrorists were taken out during ambushes while they were trying to sneak into Iranian soil via the eastern border.

It maintained that the separatist groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan region also crudely tried to exploit the situation and sent a semi-heavy military cargo through the northwestern borders of Iran to carry out an operation in the Iranian territory but the entire cargo was safely handed over to the security forces of Iran.

The Intelligence Ministry added that a number of the Mojahedin Khalq terrorist group were also arrested at a bomb production workshop.