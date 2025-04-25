Iran’s Mission Denies Dutch Terror Allegations as Baseless

In a statement, the embassy emphasized Iran’s status as a major victim of terrorism and its strong commitment to combating all forms of terrorism.

The Dutch intelligence agency recently released a report accusing Iran of links to two alleged assassination attempts in Europe, claiming that two individuals were arrested in June 2024 for attempting to kill an Iranian resident in the Netherlands.

In response to these accusations, the Iranian ambassador was summoned to the Dutch Foreign Ministry.

The embassy’s statement described the allegations as baseless and suggested they are part of an effort by some to pose as victims for political gain or privileges from host governments.

It further noted that many individuals and groups responsible for terrorist acts in Iran, who openly admit to or take pride in such actions, operate freely in Europe with the backing of Western governments, often fueling such claims.