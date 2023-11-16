Court orders Dutch company to compensate 5 Iranian chemical victims of Iraq war

The court will determine later the amount of compensation Forafina Beleggingen, previously known as KBS Holland, has to pay to the victims of the chemical weapons attacks.

The Dutch company did not show up in court to defend itself.

The court acquitted a second company of liability in the same case on the grounds it was not aware that the supplied raw materials would be used by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime for mustard gas.

The Iranian victims of chemical weapons filed complaints earlier this year against the two Dutch firms for supplying chemicals to Iraq between 1982 and 1984.

The five claimants suffered lasting injuries from mustard gas attacks during the war and endure respiratory issues and disability due to damage to their lungs, eyes, and skin.

The Iraqi army used chemical weapons against Iranians during the 1980-88 war, leaving tens of thousands dead on the spot and many more suffering for years to come.