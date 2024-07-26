Official: Incoming Iranian cabinet nominees list being finalized 

Zarif, the head of the Strategic Council for Transition Period, in a message on Thursday said the committees that are responsible for choosing nominees for ministerial positions based on a ranking system, are assessing a shortlist of between 10 and 15 candidates for each post for the second phase.

“In the second stage, the candidates will be evaluated more carefully in the committees, and if necessary, they will be invited for a voluntary interview,” he explained.

He also dismissed speculations on possible finalized nominees, saying “they have been published mostly to disturb the public opinion and cause concern, or psychological pressure.”

Pezeshkian won the snap presidential election in early July and will be sworn in before the Iranian parliament next Tuesday to replace Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May.

He has pledged to put together a cabinet of national consensus by “honest, experienced, and knowledgeable people” as the first step pertaining to his incoming administration.