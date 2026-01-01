President Pezeshkian: Real terrorists label others as terrorists

He made the comments during a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani.

Pezeshkian said powerful governments, under the slogans of democracy and freedom, commit oppression and violence across the world.

He stated that the United States and the Israeli regime target influential, aware, and capable individuals who stand against injustice, calling this a form of “state terrorism.”

He added that figures such as General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Iranian scientists, commanders, and religious leaders were targeted precisely because they defended the oppressed and resisted domination.

According to the president, branding such figures as terrorists is an attempt to hide the crimes of those who hold power.

Pezeshkian described General Soleimani as a sincere and humble figure who served without seeking recognition.

He said Soleimani was never attached to worldly interests and always stood firmly against injustice, whether in Iran or elsewhere.

The president emphasized that Soleimani supported the oppressed in all situations, not only in military matters.

He said this sincerity and moral integrity turned Soleimani into a global symbol, respected beyond Iran and even remembered in other countries after his assassination.

Pezeshkian said the Iranian nation remains committed to continuing the path of Soleimani and other martyrs, stressing that their values of honesty, courage, justice, and defending the oppressed remain a guiding model for the country.