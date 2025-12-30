President Pezeshkian meets market leaders, announces one-year relief measures for businesses

The President listened to the views and proposals of business representatives and answered their questions.

He stressed the important role of merchants and guilds in the country’s economy and referred to their historical role during sensitive periods, including the recent 12-day war, in preventing unrest.

Pezeshkian said the Government considers solving the problems of merchants and shopkeepers as its duty, noting that the current administration has inherited accumulated economic challenges from previous years.

He added that the Government is working closely with Parliament to address these issues through dialogue and unity.

The President emphasized that the Government is ready to hear the concerns of market actors directly and is open to meeting merchants and economic activists, especially young people, to explain policies transparently and listen to their problems.

He said the Government’s approach is to minimize interference in the market, but it will firmly confront rent-seeking, corruption, and multiple exchange-rate systems whenever they harm the economy.

Pezeshkian also announced four major agreements between the Government and Parliament to ease pressure on businesses for a one-year period. These include suspending the implementation of requirements related to the tax reporting system, halting the collection of value-added tax from guilds, suspending tax penalties for merchants, and stopping new licensing requirements through the national licensing portal.

He expressed hope that these measures, along with continued cooperation between the Government, Parliament, and market participants, will help stabilize business conditions, reduce economic pressure on the public, and support economic growth.

This meeting was held one day after protests by bazaar merchants in Tehran and other Iranian cities, during which striking traders protested currency market instability and its damaging impact on their businesses.