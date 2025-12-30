IFP ExclusiveLocalSelected

Iran president orders Interior Minister to hold talks with protest representatives

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has responded to the protests that took place over the past two days in Tehran and several other cities across the country over inflation and dire economic situation, telling the Interior Minister to talk to the protestors.

Pezeshkian addressed the demonstrations in a post on X late Monday night, emphasizing that people’s livelihoods remain his foremost concern.

“People’s living conditions are my daily concern,” the president wrote.

“Fundamental measures to reform the monetary and banking system and to preserve the purchasing power of the people are on the agenda. I have tasked the Interior Minister with engaging in dialogue with representatives of the protesters, listening to their legitimate demands, so that the government can act with full capacity to resolve problems and respond responsibly,” he noted.

The protests, which were reported in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, universities and several other cities over the past two days, were primarily driven by public discontent over recent currency market volatility and related economic pressures.

