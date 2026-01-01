Iranian president accepts responsibility for public discontent, urges focus on domestic solutions

Speaking on Wednesday evening during a meeting of the Provincial Planning Council in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, President Pezeshkian said the level of success in addressing problems depends largely on mindset and approach.

“If people are dissatisfied, it is our fault. Do not look for America or others to blame. The responsibility lies with us,” he said.

His remarks came in reaction to recent protests in several cities in Iran amid dire economic situation, soaring prices, and plunging national currency value.

The president stressed that the government must provide effective services, manage resources properly, and find practical solutions to economic and social problems in order to restore public trust.

He noted that most challenges facing the country already have clear scientific and technical solutions, but the main obstacle is a lack of determination or failure to effectively use available expertise.

President Pezeshkian also emphasized the importance of relying on domestic capacities and strengthening national self-confidence.

He concluded by underlining the need for unity and social cohesion, saying that meaningful progress is only possible through collective effort, accountability, and confidence in the country’s own potential.