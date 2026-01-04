IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Thousands visit Kerman Martyrs’ Cemetery on anniversary of General Soleimani’s martyrdom

By IFP Editorial Staff

Kerman’s Martyrs’ Cemetery and the Path of the Martyrs have witnessed a large turnout during the anniversary of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani, widely known as the “Martyr of Hearts.”

Visitors from across Iran have traveled to Kerman, in southern Iran, to pay tribute to the former commander of the Quds Force and other fallen comrades buried at the site.

The area surrounding Soleimani’s tomb has been filled with mourners offering prayers, laying flowers, and taking part in commemorative ceremonies held throughout the anniversary period.

General Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, was assassinated in a US strike on January 3, 2020, outside Baghdad airport.

