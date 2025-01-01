Ayatollah Khamenei honors Lieut. Gen. Soleimani ahead of martyrdom anniversary

“Martyr Soleimani’s constant strategy was to revive the Resistance Front. He always tried to revitalize the resistance,” the Leader said on Wednesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei was speaking at a meeting with a group of families of martyrs, veterans, and resistance activists ahead of General Soleimani’s fifth martyrdom anniversary on January 3.

The Leader described the top Iranian commander’s role in the fight against terrorism as “matchless” and stated his sacrifices and services “must remain in our political teachings”.

He added defending the holy sites was a “tenet” for Martyr Soleimani, who invariably referenced Iran as a “sacred shrine”.

“If these lives had not been lost, if this struggle had not been fought, and if Hajj Qassem Soleimani had not marched through the mountains and deserts of this region so bravely…, there would be no sign of these holy sites today,” the Leader said.

Underlining that the developments in the past few years and defending the holy shrines in Iraq, Syria and across the region prove that the Islamic Revolution is “alive”, Ayatollah Khamenei promised that “the truth front” will definitely emerge victorious.

“Lebanon is a symbol of resistance, it will be victorious, [and] Yemen is a symbol of resistance, it will be victorious,” he added.

The Leader also emphasized that the American bases in Syria would be trampled upon under the feet of Syrian youth.