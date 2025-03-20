Iran’s Leader urges investments for production in New Year message

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a televised message to the nation on the occasion of the Persian New Year on Thursday afternoon.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution underlined the need for both the government and the people to pursue investments for production with determination.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that production flourishes when supported by investments.

The Leader also condemned the renewed Israeli attacks on Gaza, calling on countries around the globe to unanimously oppose the US-Israeli crimes in the besieged coastal sliver.

Turning to the issue of Yemen, Ayatollah Khamenei described the US attacks on the Yemeni people as a crime that must be stopped.

He expressed hopes for prosperity, victory, and goodness for the Muslim Ummah in the new year.

Ayatollah Khamenei also wished the Iranian nation happiness, contentment, unity, and success.

The following is the full text of the Leader’s New Year message:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

O Transformer of hearts and sights,

O Director of nights and days,

O Transformer of situations and circumstances,

Transform our circumstances to the best of circumstances!

The beginning of the New Year (this year) coincides with the nights of Qadr and the martyrdom anniversary of the Commander of the Faithful (Imam Ali) (PBUH). We are hopeful that the blessings of these nights and the attention of the Master of the Pious (Imam Ali) (PBUH), will encompass our dear people, our nation, our country, and all those whose New Year begins with Nowruz.

The year 1403 AHS (March 20, 2024 – March 20, 2025) was a year filled with numerous events. The events that unfolded one after another during this past year resembled those of 1981, and there were hardships and difficulties for our dear people. Early in the year, we mourned the martyrdom of the Iranian nation’s beloved President, the late Mr. (Ebrahim) Raisi (RA). This was preceded by the martyrdom of several of our advisors in Damascus. After that, various events took place in Tehran and later in Lebanon, resulting in the loss of valuable figures for both the Iranian nation and the Islamic Ummah. These were indeed bitter tragedies. Furthermore, economic problems brought pressure on the people throughout the year, particularly in the latter half, and the difficulties involved in making a living created challenges for the population. These hardships existed throughout the past year.

On the other hand, a tremendous, extraordinary phenomenon took place, and that was the fact that the willpower of the Iranian people and their spiritual resilience, unity, and high level of preparedness were manifested. First, in the face of an event like the loss of the President, the massive turnout of the people (for his funeral procession), the slogans they chanted, and the high morale they exhibited showed that although this was a serious tragedy, it wasn’t able to make the Iranian people feel weakened. Furthermore, they were able to promptly hold elections within the legally designated time frame, elect a new President, form a government, and fill the gap in the country’s administration.

These matters are very significant and indicative of the high morale, capabilities, and spiritual strength of the Iranian nation. We must thank God for this. Moreover, during the recent events of the past months, when many of our brothers in Lebanon – our brothers in religion and our Lebanese brothers – faced difficulties, the Iranian nation gave its support with open hearts. This event that took place in this regard – that is, the overwhelming flood of aid from the people for their Lebanese and Palestinian brothers – stands as one of the enduring, unforgettable events in our country’s history.

The gold that the Iranian women and ladies, generously parted with and contributed to this cause, and the assistance given by our people and our men, are matters of great significance. They reflect the strength of the nation’s will and its unwavering resolve. This spirit, this involvement, this readiness, and this spiritual strength are assets for the future of the country and for the enduring life of our dear Iran. These assets, God willing, will be used to the fullest by the country, and may Almighty God continue to bestow His blessings upon the nation.

Last year, we introduced the slogan, “Surge in production through people’s participation,” which was essential for the country, and in a sense, it was vital. (However,) the various events that unfolded in the year 1403 AHS prevented this slogan from being fully realized. Of course, significant efforts were made by both the government and the people, as well as by the private sector, investors, and entrepreneurs. They were able to accomplish good things. However, the work that was done fell short of expectations. So, this year too our main issue remains the economy. Thus, my expectation from our esteemed government, respected officials, and our dear people once again centers around economic issues. This year’s slogan will once again focus on economic matters, specifically investment in the economy.

One of the important issues in the country’s economy is investments in production. Production experiences a surge when investments are made. Of course, investments should primarily be made by the people. The government must find various methods for this to be done. But in cases where people either lack the motivation or the means to invest, the government can step in – not in competition with the people, but as a substitute. In instances where the people don’t get involved, the government can enter the field and invest. In any case, investment in production is essential for both the country’s economy and also for solving people’s problems in livelihood. Improving people’s livelihood needs planning and cannot happen without these sorts of preliminary measures.

It’s essential that both the government and the people seriously pursue and follow through with investments for production with firm resolve and motivation. The government’s role is to create the necessary environment and remove obstacles to production. The people’s role is to invest – both small and large investments – for the purpose of production. If capital is directed toward production, it will no longer be diverted into harmful activities such as buying gold, purchasing foreign currency, or other such endeavors. Harmful activities will stop. The Central Bank can play a role in this regard, and the government can also implement many effective measures. With this in mind, this year’s slogan is “Investments for Production,” which will help to improve people’s livelihoods, God willing. The government’s planning in collaboration with the participation of the people will together, God willing, solve the problem.

I would like to briefly refer to recent events that have taken place during the past few days. The renewed attacks by the usurping Zionist regime on Gaza is a truly large, atrocious crime. The Islamic Ummah must stand united against this. They should set aside their differences on various issues. This matter concerns the entire Islamic Ummah. In addition to this, I urge all freedom-seekers around the world – within the United States itself, in Western and European countries, and in other countries – to strongly oppose this treacherous, horrendous act. Once again children are being killed, homes are being destroyed, and civilians are being displaced. The people must stop this tragedy.

Of course, the United States is also complicit in this tragedy. Experts in political issues worldwide concur that this action is being executed under the direction of the United States, or at the very least, with the approval and a green light from the US. Therefore, the US is also complicit in this crime. The same is true about the events in Yemen. The attacks on the people of Yemen and on Yemeni civilians are also crime that must definitely be stopped.

We hope that Almighty God has ordained goodness, prosperity, and victory for the Islamic Ummah this new year. We hope that the Iranian nation can start this new year, which has just begun, with happiness, contentment, complete unity, and success, God willing, and maintain this spirit throughout the year. I hope the sacred heart of the Imam of the Time (Imam Mahdi) (may our souls be sacrificed for his sake), the pure spirit of the magnanimous Imam (Khomeini) (RA), and the blessed spirits of the martyrs are pleased and satisfied with us.

May God’s greetings, mercy, and blessings be upon you.