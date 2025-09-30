Rezaei: Trump’s letter to Leader raised nuclear talks, not missiles

He criticized recent proposals to limit the range of Iran’s ballistic missiles, saying such caps—reportedly suggested at 400 kilometers—would leave the country unable to strike adversaries like the Israeli regime in retaliation.

“They bombed our nuclear sites thinking our program was finished,” Rezaei said, arguing that restrictions on missile range would undermine Iran’s ability to defend itself.

The remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic and security debates over Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, and follow calls chiefly from Western capitals for constraints on Tehran’s missile capabilities alongside negotiations on its nuclear activities.